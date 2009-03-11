Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 11:02 am | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

New Solar Power Network Promises to Energize Santa Barbara

Unique arrangement with private provider aimed at giving city long-term energy savings, lower bills.

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 11, 2009 | 5:34 p.m.

Flipping the switch on what is intended to be a new era in Santa Barbara's energy use are, from right, Councilman Dale Francisco, Mayor Marty Blum and Council members Helene Schneider and Grant House.
Flipping the switch on what is intended to be a new era in Santa Barbara’s energy use are, from right, Councilman Dale Francisco, Mayor Marty Blum and Council members Helene Schneider and Grant House. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara officials say they’ll be saving money on electric bills as well as reducing the city’s carbon footprint, all thanks to an extensive network of solar panels that was unveiled Wednesday. The panels have been installed atop the buildings that make up the city’s corporation yard along Garden and Laguna streets, where public works and maintenance take place.

During Wednesday’s unveiling of the new system, Mayor Marty Blum said the decision to install the panels is one that will save the city cash, and she talked about the impressive environmental impact that will be afforded by using solar power instead of traditional electricity. The system is projected to produce 550,000 kilowatts of energy per year. That amount would offset 191 metric tons of carbon dioxide, Blum said, and is the equivalent of powering 100 Santa Barbara homes for a year. The installation of the 384-kilowatt system makes it the largest solar power system in the city.

The panels may even produce more power than the complex will need to operate, which will allow power to flow back out to the grid and be used by the community, said Jim Dewey, city facilities and energy manager.

The project is a result of a joint effort by Suntech Power Holdings, the world’s largest manufacturer of photo voltaic modules, and Tioga Energy, a renewable energy services provider.

The project is operated without any initial capital from the city. Instead, the system is financed by Tioga, which owns the system but sells the electricity to the city at a fixed rate. The arrangement helps protect the city from unforeseen utility rate increases throughout the life of its 20-year contract with Tioga.

The funding mechanism that pays for the projects comes from investors who are looking to offset their profits with tax credits for wind and solar projects. By joining up with Tioga, those investors can contribute tax equity dollars for projects like Santa Barbara’s.

Santa Barbara's new solar panel network utilizes available roof space on city structures along Garden and Laguna streets.
Santa Barbara’s new solar panel network utilizes available roof space on city structures along Garden and Laguna streets. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)
“We’re using all of the different incentives and tax benefits that are provided for solar,” said Preston Roper, Tioga’s executive vice president of corporate development and operations. “As a not-for-profit, or a government institution, the city doesn’t have a tax bill that it can offset. We do, via these investor pools.”

Santa Barbara will only pay for electricity that is generated, he said.

“The city gets a locked-in rate for the electricity for the life of the contract, that you don’t get from Edison,” he said.

And because solar energy can cost between $6 to $7.50 per watt, the city opts out of the risk that usually follows the initial investment; the total cost of the project is somewhere between $2.3 million and $2.9 million. Santa Barbara is the first city Tioga has worked with, Roper said. Municipalities are good candidates for a project like this because they can’t take advantage of the tax incentives, he said, and because cities are so cash-strapped with the current state of the economy, “it’s kind of a no-brainer.”

“This is a long-term hedge in terms of future rate increases,” he said.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 