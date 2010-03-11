Author to Discuss the ‘Fix’ for Education

Amid fears of budget cuts and cries for more accountability and higher test scores, author Trevor Eissler will deliver his surprising message directly to parents about what’s really needed in education, at 9 a.m. Friday at Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., No. 1, in Goleta.

The event is free and open to the public.

In nationwide appearances, the internationally distributed author tells parents that the improvement needed in our traditional school system — public and private — will not be found in conventional remedies, such as more homework, better-paid teachers, longer school days or high-stakes testing and funding.

He argues that the incremental steps politicians and administrators continue to propose are steps in the wrong direction. Instead, he argues that the entire system must be turned on its head — and that there already exists an established, proven and “sane” answer.

Eissler encourages parents to consider firsthand the acclaimed Montessori method to see how education really can work in ways that achieve the lifelong outcomes we say we want but so seldom find: problem solving, creativity, moral leadership, global awareness, confidence, self-direction, responsibility, respect and well-rounded experience — in both social and academic intelligences.

Eissler’s book, Montessori Madness!, follows one family’s journey of determination, discovery and delight, as they move from the despairing view that “traditional schooling stinks. Now what to do about it?” to the “unexpected option” or “miracle” they found when they observed at a Montessori school.

After years of training pilots and by assessing his own children’s education, Eissler has made it his mission to urge other parents to take a look at Montessori. He asserts that after a brief observation at such a school, their picture of what education should look like will never be the same.

For directions or more details about Friday’s event, click here or call 805.683.9383. Copies of Eissler’s book, at cost, will be available on site while supplies last, then orders will be taken.

— Nelda Nutter is the head of school at Montessori Center School.