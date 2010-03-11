Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Author to Discuss the ‘Fix’ for Education

Trevor Eissler will talk Friday in Goleta about what's needed to improve the traditional school system

By Nelda Nutter | March 11, 2010 | 6:32 p.m.

Amid fears of budget cuts and cries for more accountability and higher test scores, author Trevor Eissler will deliver his surprising message directly to parents about what’s really needed in education, at 9 a.m. Friday at Montessori Center School, 401 N. Fairview Ave., No. 1, in Goleta.

The event is free and open to the public.

In nationwide appearances, the internationally distributed author tells parents that the improvement needed in our traditional school system — public and private — will not be found in conventional remedies, such as more homework, better-paid teachers, longer school days or high-stakes testing and funding.

He argues that the incremental steps politicians and administrators continue to propose are steps in the wrong direction. Instead, he argues that the entire system must be turned on its head — and that there already exists an established, proven and “sane” answer.

Eissler encourages parents to consider firsthand the acclaimed Montessori method to see how education really can work in ways that achieve the lifelong outcomes we say we want but so seldom find: problem solving, creativity, moral leadership, global awareness, confidence, self-direction, responsibility, respect and well-rounded experience — in both social and academic intelligences.

Eissler’s book, Montessori Madness!, follows one family’s journey of determination, discovery and delight, as they move from the despairing view that “traditional schooling stinks. Now what to do about it?” to the “unexpected option” or “miracle” they found when they observed at a Montessori school.

After years of training pilots and by assessing his own children’s education, Eissler has made it his mission to urge other parents to take a look at Montessori. He asserts that after a brief observation at such a school, their picture of what education should look like will never be the same.

For directions or more details about Friday’s event, click here or call 805.683.9383. Copies of Eissler’s book, at cost, will be available on site while supplies last, then orders will be taken.

— Nelda Nutter is the head of school at Montessori Center School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 