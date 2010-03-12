Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Victorious in Hard-Fought Battle

Dos Pueblos comes out on top, 10-8, over Westlake

By Liz Frech | March 12, 2010 | 12:20 a.m.

“All for one and one for all ... “

It was a match to remember! Last year, the Westlake boys’ tennis team came to Dos Pueblos High School in a long three-hour battle, where the Chargers prevailed by one game. This season was no different, as the Chargers traveled to Westlake for another three-hour battle. This time, the Charges won, 10-8.

However, everything hinged on the last two sets, as each round ended in a tie.

Dos Pueblos devised a creative lineup because of ailing and missing players (Eric Katz, competing in the next round of the soccer regionals, and Richard Cheng, prepping for the mock trial championships). Every player dug deep to snag points, games or sets.

The Chargers noticed great communication in doubles. In singles, Westlake’s Zack Drost (three-star recruit) and Mitch Krems (two-star recruit) took DP’s players down. Although Christian Edstrom and Kyle Davis fought hard in close sets against Josh Lefkovich, only Austin Cano could take him out with a 6-2 win. Cano gave us the ninth set, as we had nearly swept all of the doubles.

Before the final doubles set was finished, DP was behind in games 69-74. Every player concentrated on the last set, whose momentum shifted like a pendulum. The score went from 4-1, 4-2, 4-3, 4-4, 5-4, 5-5, 6-5, then, 6-6 and onto the tiebreaker. Both teams were cheering throughout the set.

Then, the suspenseful tiebreaker seesawed until 5-5, then 6-5, and then the double fault, which resulted in 7-5 and a 10th set win for the Chargers. The DP team appreciated the alternates who came in to relieve injured or tired players. What an inspirational match!

Dos Pueblos, whose record improves to 4-2, travels to Ventura on Tuesday for its first Channel League match of the season.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Austin Cano 1-2
Christian Edstrom 0-2
Kyle Davis 0-2
Stephen Long 0-1
Ziyad Marcus 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andy Silverstein/Sean Handley 3-0
Sasha Gryaznov/Peter Shao 3-0
Malcolm Sutton/Robert Laskin 3-0

Westlake Singles

Zack Drost 3-0
Mitch Krems 3-0
Josh Lefkovich 1-2

Westlake Doubles

Harrison Han/Brian Ho 0-3
Tate Nelson/Adam Kane 0-3
Richie Greentree/Kyle Berman 0-1
Richie Greentree/Micah Smith 0-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

