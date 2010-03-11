Congressional Art Competition Open to Local High School Students

The winning submission will hang in the Capitol for a yearlong exhibition

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is inviting local high school students to submit art pieces for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Submissions must be received at one of Capps’ local congressional offices by 5 p.m. April 30.

“I encourage all local high school students to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to submit a work of art to our annual Congressional Art Competition,” Capps said. “It’s always difficult to pick just one winner because there is so much great young artistic talent on the Central Coast. The winner’s work of art will hang for a year in the Capitol, where thousands of visitors will see it. I love walking from my congressional office to the Capitol and seeing a local work of art displayed.”

The Congressional Art Competition has set specific guidelines that must be met in order to be considered:

» Art pieces must be two-dimensional, no larger than 28 inches by 28 inches (including the frame) and no more than 4 inches in depth (including the frame).

» The winning piece of artwork will hang in the Capitol for the entire year of the exhibition and can’t be returned to the student earlier.

» Students should submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.

» Each entry must be an original in concept, design and execution,and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. Please note: Any entry that has been reproduced from an existing photo, painting, graphic, advertisement or any other work produced by another person is a violation of the competition rules and can’t be accepted.

Click here for entry forms, or for more detailed information on competition guidelines and framing instructions.

Congressional Office Locations

» Santa Barbara, 301 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, 805.730.1710

» San Luis Obispo, 1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, 805.546.8348

» Port Hueneme, 2675 N. Ventura Road, Suite No. 105, 805.985.6807

— Randolph Harrison is the chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.