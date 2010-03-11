Donna Joy Thomas Eckert, 1949-2010

Obituaries

Donna Joy Thomas Eckert passed away peacefully March 8, 2010, with her children and sisters by her side in Santa Barbara.

Born in Stockton on Feb. 12, 1949, she moved to Santa Barbara as a young girl. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Ford Sartain and Robert Thomas, a father she didn’t know because he died when she was very young. She has finally gotten to meet him!

The oldest of five children, Donna is survived by her siblings, Cathy, Lisa, Princess and Christopher.

Continuing her legacy, Donna leaves behind six children who she loved with all of her heart. Her children — Damian, Bob, Sandy, Lizz, Kristina and Shannon — are fortunate to have been taught by their mother to be kind, to look out for one another and to love one another unconditionally.

Also carrying on her spirit are 10 grandchildren — Jesse, Christian, Sierra Joy, Ashleigh, Megan, Noah, Sequoyah, Naomi Joy, Thomas and Charlotte — as well as her cat, Jack, who she adored.

Donna was a dedicated Christian who shared her love of God and His son, Jesus, with everyone who would hear and was a member of the Church at the Crossroads in Buellton. When someone was in need of prayer, she made sure she and all of her prayer partners were on task.

Services will be graveside at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 15, at Santa Barbara Cemetery. A fund to help with funeral expenses has been set up at Wachovia Bank. Donations can be made to the account under “Donna Joy Eckert of Buellton.”