Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Middle of the Market

Make your home stand out from the competition in the crowded middle tier of listings

By Elaine Abercrombie | March 11, 2010 | 9:40 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

My last column discussed how real estate is beginning to recover, although not everywhere yet. Whether you’re buying or selling, you need to be aware of local conditions, and adjust your strategy according to the value of your home.

We’ve already covered a couple tips for the least expensive homes on the market, and now we’ll look at the middle tier of properties.

While these listings are seeing more activity than luxury homes, demand is still soft compared with the often bargain “distressed” properties on the market.

Buyers are facing some difficulty in trading up, because their equity has taken a hit in the past few years. As a buyer, it’s best to list your home for sale and get it under contract before making an offer on the home you want.

When you’re ready, reason dictates that you’re safe offering 10 percent under the asking price in a still lukewarm market.

As a seller in the middle price range, you’ll need to make your listing stand out from the competition. Forget about incremental price drops and go for a big cut, which will draw the most attention. Or, offer incentives such as paying closing costs or a decorating allowance.

If the home you’re selling or want to buy is in the luxury range, you’ll want to read my next column for some tips in that market.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 