Sheriff’s Detectives Seek Help Tracking Down Suspect in ID Theft

Police release surveillance photos of a man accused of using ATMs to steal from a victim's bank account

By Drew Sugars | March 11, 2010 | 5:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man believed to have stolen more than $2,500 from a victim’s bank account at ATM machines throughout the Central Coast.

In early November 2009, police say the suspect illegally obtained personal information regarding the victim. The suspect then used that information to create an ATM card, which he used several times to withdraw money.

Sheriff’s detectives have released surveillance photos from some of the banks to see if someone recognizes the suspect. Those with information are urged to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Below are the dates, times and locations of the crimes.

» Thursday, Nov. 12, 2009, 9:44 p.m., Bank of America, Carpinteria

» Friday, Nov. 13, 2009, 7:50 p.m., Bank of America, Solvang

» Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009, 12:38 p.m., Bank of America, Santa Maria

» Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009, 7:07 p.m., Bank of America, Camarillo

» Monday, Nov. 16, 2009, 5:35 p.m., Bank of America, Pismo Beach

Detectives believe the subject in the photos is connected to another case the sheriff’s department has been investigating.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
