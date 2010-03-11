Trinity Property Consultants Adopts Yardi Portal, Processing Systems

The technology will help the property management group enhance services for its residents

Yardi Systems of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that residential and commercial real estate management group Trinity Property Consultants LLC increased its marketing capabilities and improved services for its residents by adopting Yardi Portal™ and Yardi Payment Processing™ as part of its Yardi Voyager™ property management and accounting system.

Trinity can display real-time property marketing and unit availability with Portal, which integrates with property information in Voyager. The company also uses Portal to complete rapid online processing of resident applications, fee collection and credit checks.

Payment Processing offers residents the convenience of paying rent online through Portal. They can log in to the Trinity Web site and pay by credit card or ACH transfer, and view their ledgers and billing statements. Rents paid by check are scanned into electronic transactions with Yardi CHECKscan™. Check and online payments automatically apply to resident charges, and resident ledgers and the general ledger are updated simultaneously. Same-day electronic fund transfers maximize Trinity’s cash flow and reduce trips to the bank.

“Letting our residents pay rent online means our property managers spend less time processing rent payments and entering data,” said Charisse Weaver, Trinity’s national training director. “Integrating our marketing, application and payment functions on one platform also makes it easy for us to interface with industry partners who generate credit reports and identify traffic sources, among other functions.”

“As part of the ongoing support that Yardi offers its clients, we will help Trinity use the integration and automation enabled by these products to achieve several strategic goals, including attracting and retaining residents, improving operational efficiency and increasing occupancy,” said Terri Dowen, Yardi’s senior vice president of sales.

— Joel Nelson is a publicist for Yardi Systems.