Local News

Willow Springs II Project in Goleta Focus of Scoping Meeting

The city will gather comment on what to include in the environmental impact report for the Hollister Avenue residential development

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 12, 2010 | 12:56 a.m.

The environmental documents for a 100-unit residential project on Hollister Avenue in Goleta will be the focus of an April 1 scoping meeting.

The meeting will be held to gather comment on what kind of information the project’s environmental impact report should contain, as well as mitigation measures that should be included as part of the project.

Willow Springs II is the second phase of an existing 235-unit residential project along the Hollister Avenue corridor near Los Carneros Road. The Towbes Group proposes the construction of “10 two-story residential stacked flats of four to 16 units per building” on about five acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the existing development’s north and east boundaries.

According to the environmental document’s Notice of Preparation issued by the city of Goleta, project details include 97,992 square feet of total floor area. Development plans also include the extension of Camino Vista Road between the two phases of development, internal private road, parking areas, perimeter walls along the eastern property line, drainage features, stormwater retention facilities, landscaping and utilities.

The developer is requesting modifications to some rear-yard setbacks and city ordinance parking regulations. Some of the housing will be affordable.

The city, as the lead agency under the California Environmental Quality Act, will be responsible for the preparation of the environmental impact report and will hold a public scoping meeting to help determine items such as significant environmental issues, reasonable alternatives and mitigation measures that should belong in the document.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. April 1 in the Goleta Council Chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, in Goleta.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

