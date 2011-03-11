COMB to Hold Community Meeting on Lauro Dam Early Warning System

The Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board will hold a public information meeting from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 to provide an introduction to the community on the Early Warning System at Lauro Dam in the event of dam failure.

The meeting will be held in the COMB Board Room at 3301 Laurel Canyon Road in Santa Barbara. COMB is located at the end of Laurel Canyon Road, between Alamar Avenue and San Roque Road, just north of Foothill Road.

Representatives will be available to discuss concerns. A dam safety modification of Lauro Dam was completed in 2006 to reduce long-term risks because of earthquakes. The dam was modernized with internal filter and drainage zones so as to enable the dam to withstand forces from major earthquakes. COMB and Reclamation continue to evaluate and monitor all factors pertaining to dam safety. The risk of a dam failure at Lauro Dam is now considered to be extremely remote.

There will be a brief presentation about the Cachuma Project and COMB, a description of the Lauro Dam seismic strengthening project, and the Early Warning System for Lauro Dam, including detection, decision making, notification, warning and evacuation. This will be followed by a public comment period.

It is estimated that in the event of a breach or failure of Lauro Dam, the general location of affected areas will include the San Roque neighborhood south of Lauro Dam to State Street; San Roque Creek south of State Street to Highway 101; and Arroyo Burro Creek to the Pacific Ocean. The eastern boundary will follow Alamar Avenue to Highway 101, and Mission Creek to the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, call COMB’s Susannah Pitman at 805.687.4011.

— Ruth Snodgrass is the administrative secretary for the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board.