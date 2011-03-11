Gerald Carpenter: Trinity Episcopal Church to Wish Bach a Happy Birthday

Johann Sebastian Bach’s 326th birthday is March 31, and lovers of Bach’s music will want to gather with a number of Bach-loving musicians at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara, for a birthday party in the form of a free concert.

Performers from the American Guild of Organists and guests will observe the occasion with a program of music by Bach père, his sons, and maybe a family friend or two.

The musical personnel will include organists David Gell and Mahlon Balderston, tenor Temmo Korisheli, flautists Suzanne Duffy and Jane Hahn, cellist Ervin Klinkon, harpsichordist Renée Hamaty and others.

In addition to pieces for organ, we will also hear the birthday boy’s Trio Sonata in G-Major, BWV 1039 (Duffy, Hahn, Klinkon and Hamaty), Johann Christian Bach’s Trio in C-Major, for Two Flutes and Cello (Duffy, Hahn and Klinkon), Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach’s Sonata in A-Minor, for Solo Flute, Wq 132 (Duffy), and J.S. Bach’s Prelude No. 3 in C#-Major from the Well Tempered Clavichord, Book I (Hamaty).

A church, no matter the denomination, always seems the appropriate place to hear Bach’s music, and Trinity has lovely acoustics. This will be a great way to spend the afternoon, listening to the rich ideas unfold of one of the founding fathers of Western music.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .