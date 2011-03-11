Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

MTD Union Accepts Amended Contract Offer, Won’t Strike

Agency's Board of Directors is expected to ratify the agreement Tuesday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 11, 2011

Union employees with the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District voted Friday to accept the agency’s amended contract offer and will not strike.

There are 178 drivers, mechanics, utility and service workers who are members of Teamsters Local 186. Negotiations have been ongoing for about a year, with proposals and counter-proposals going back and forth, mostly focusing on benefits issues.

MTD general manager Sherrie Fisher said the difference between the most recent contract offer and previous ones is that it will be in effect for two years.

The MTD Board of Directors will meet Tuesday in closed session and then is expected to ratify the contract in open session at its 550 Olive St. headquarters.

All buses will run as usual. Click here for MTD schedules.

