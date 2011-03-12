School District to Hold Community Forums on Cyberbullying

The Santa Barbara School District, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, the Anti-Defamation League and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department will be meeting with the school community and the community at large on the topic of cyberbullying.
The meeting will take place at Dos Pueblos High School’s Performing Arts Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 14.
Discussion will center on the harmful impact cyberbullying has on children, geo-tagging, Internet predators and more.
The presentation and discussions will also take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24 in the auditorium at San Marcos High School.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.