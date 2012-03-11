Feeling Behind Today? Did Daylight-Saving Time Start Without You?

You may have lost an hour of sleep but you'll gain an hour of daylight — for the next eight months

Time springs forward, and your clocks were supposed to, too.

Much of the country made the switch to daylight-saving time from standard time early Sunday, and it could have cost you an hour of sleep.

The time officially leaped ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday so, if you haven’t already done so, or if your devices didn’t do it automatically, turn your clocks and watches ahead one hour.

Not everyone makes the switch. Hawaii and much of Arizona remain on standard time year-round, as do American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the Virgin Islands.

For the rest of the country, standard time returns Nov. 4.

If you haven’t already done so, now’s a good time to replace smoke-detector batteries and refresh home emergency kits. Public-safety officials say the twice-a-year time switch makes those tasks easy to schedule and remember.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.