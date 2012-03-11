Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:18 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Randy Alcorn: Primitive Psychology Underlies Rush Limbaugh’s Rant

Conservatives' fear of contraception belies aversion to equal rights, power and value of women

By Randy Alcorn, Noozhawk Columnist | March 11, 2012 | 7:58 p.m.

Rush Limbaugh’s recent rant from the right in which he slandered a heretofore unknown college coed as being a slut because she supported health insurance coverage for contraception may have finally sobered up the nation to how far the extreme elements of American politics have degenerated discourse. While there have been equally vicious denigrations of women from zealots on the left, most notably Bill Maher’s sexually vile aspersion of Sarah Palin, Limbaugh’s mega-celebrity status makes his scathing attack on someone so very far below his weight class glaringly reprehensible.

Poisoned politics aside, there is an underlying issue here that may be more troubling than ideological incivility. Notice the context in which both the left and the right zealots consider women, especially assertive women whom Limbaugh refers to as “Feminazis,” and Maher as the debasing reference to the female genitalia. Like an appendix, unnecessary but still there and sometimes becoming dangerously diseased, there is an attitude about women that lingers on from our shared biological heritage that relegates women to subordinate status.

When humankind was struggling to survive in the primeval world, females of the species, the physically smaller gender whose essential, primary purpose was child-bearing, relied on males for protection and support in raising children to breeding age. Males, bigger and stronger, were naturally the dominant gender. It was in the nature of men to ensure that the progeny they were supporting and protecting, often at great personal risk, were truly theirs. Sexual fidelity of females, therefore, was essential, and eventually that expectation expanded to include virginity before marriage.

With early civilization, these breeding laws-of-the-jungle became part of the fundamental moral codes in which males maintained their dominance while females were often reduced to chattel, worth no more or less than livestock. A man could have a herd of goats as well as a herd of wives, but a woman could have but one husband and own no property.

To varying degrees today, such primitive cultural norms continue around the world where women are still subordinate to men. Even in 21st century western civilization, there lingers a double standard regarding sexual behavior. Women who have sex with a number of men are considered sluts. Men who have sex with a number of women are considered studs.

This double standard is clearly evident in the current debate over contraception. Health insurers typically cover medication for male erectile dysfunction — an unhappy condition but not a lethal health risk. ED medication simply permits men to engage in sex — even recreational sex.

While the primary purpose of contraceptive drugs is to allow women to have sex without procreating, i.e. recreational sex, these drugs are also prescribed to mitigate or prevent life threatening pathologies peculiar to women. Regardless of legitimate health risks, if guys can have insurance cover Viagra so they can have sex, why deny women coverage for birth control pills so they can have sex?

There are Americans of both genders who cling to repressive attitudes toward human sexuality, who believe that sex outside of marriage will escalate into pandemic lasciviousness that somehow destroys human civilization.

Well, before America expires in an orgasmic orgy, I would expect that if any biological overindulgence dooms American civilization, it will be food, not sex. An obese nation is not a healthy nation. Sex at least burns calories. Certainly there are dangers with sexual liberty, namely disease and unwanted children. Contraception can at least prevent the latter. And, if there is anything mankind needs to ensure its survival today it is not more human population.

Whether or not you believe there is value in sexual restraint, the notion that sex is so dangerous that it must be controlled by puritanical codes of morality nestles right up to notions that females are mainly breeding units naturally subservient to males and are objects of temptation undermining male hereditary integrity.

Such primitive evolutionary psychology may have been appropriate in 2012 B.C.E., but this is 2012 C.E. Things change. The conservative mind usually struggles with that reality, but ideas of sexual morality and gender expectations were not all permanently ordained at some point in the primitive past. The essential, enjoyable differences between men and women still exist, thank goodness, but they no longer relegate women to an inferior position. Maybe that is what vexes some folks about the freedom and empowerment birth control has brought to women.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to read previous columns.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 