Randy Alcorn: Primitive Psychology Underlies Rush Limbaugh’s Rant

Rush Limbaugh’s recent rant from the right in which he slandered a heretofore unknown college coed as being a slut because she supported health insurance coverage for contraception may have finally sobered up the nation to how far the extreme elements of American politics have degenerated discourse. While there have been equally vicious denigrations of women from zealots on the left, most notably Bill Maher’s sexually vile aspersion of Sarah Palin, Limbaugh’s mega-celebrity status makes his scathing attack on someone so very far below his weight class glaringly reprehensible.

Poisoned politics aside, there is an underlying issue here that may be more troubling than ideological incivility. Notice the context in which both the left and the right zealots consider women, especially assertive women whom Limbaugh refers to as “Feminazis,” and Maher as the debasing reference to the female genitalia. Like an appendix, unnecessary but still there and sometimes becoming dangerously diseased, there is an attitude about women that lingers on from our shared biological heritage that relegates women to subordinate status.

When humankind was struggling to survive in the primeval world, females of the species, the physically smaller gender whose essential, primary purpose was child-bearing, relied on males for protection and support in raising children to breeding age. Males, bigger and stronger, were naturally the dominant gender. It was in the nature of men to ensure that the progeny they were supporting and protecting, often at great personal risk, were truly theirs. Sexual fidelity of females, therefore, was essential, and eventually that expectation expanded to include virginity before marriage.

With early civilization, these breeding laws-of-the-jungle became part of the fundamental moral codes in which males maintained their dominance while females were often reduced to chattel, worth no more or less than livestock. A man could have a herd of goats as well as a herd of wives, but a woman could have but one husband and own no property.

To varying degrees today, such primitive cultural norms continue around the world where women are still subordinate to men. Even in 21st century western civilization, there lingers a double standard regarding sexual behavior. Women who have sex with a number of men are considered sluts. Men who have sex with a number of women are considered studs.

This double standard is clearly evident in the current debate over contraception. Health insurers typically cover medication for male erectile dysfunction — an unhappy condition but not a lethal health risk. ED medication simply permits men to engage in sex — even recreational sex.

While the primary purpose of contraceptive drugs is to allow women to have sex without procreating, i.e. recreational sex, these drugs are also prescribed to mitigate or prevent life threatening pathologies peculiar to women. Regardless of legitimate health risks, if guys can have insurance cover Viagra so they can have sex, why deny women coverage for birth control pills so they can have sex?

There are Americans of both genders who cling to repressive attitudes toward human sexuality, who believe that sex outside of marriage will escalate into pandemic lasciviousness that somehow destroys human civilization.

Well, before America expires in an orgasmic orgy, I would expect that if any biological overindulgence dooms American civilization, it will be food, not sex. An obese nation is not a healthy nation. Sex at least burns calories. Certainly there are dangers with sexual liberty, namely disease and unwanted children. Contraception can at least prevent the latter. And, if there is anything mankind needs to ensure its survival today it is not more human population.

Whether or not you believe there is value in sexual restraint, the notion that sex is so dangerous that it must be controlled by puritanical codes of morality nestles right up to notions that females are mainly breeding units naturally subservient to males and are objects of temptation undermining male hereditary integrity.

Such primitive evolutionary psychology may have been appropriate in 2012 B.C.E., but this is 2012 C.E. Things change. The conservative mind usually struggles with that reality, but ideas of sexual morality and gender expectations were not all permanently ordained at some point in the primitive past. The essential, enjoyable differences between men and women still exist, thank goodness, but they no longer relegate women to an inferior position. Maybe that is what vexes some folks about the freedom and empowerment birth control has brought to women.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to read previous columns.