Rocky Galenti’s Cartoon Caricatures

The Californian Hotel, 34 State St., is scheduled for “hard-demolition” in June. The front part of the hotel will be spared from complete demolition. Inside on the ground floor was a cool and lively bar that many Santa Barbarans knew as Rocky Galenti’s. Inside on its walls hung many cartoon caricatures of those who became regulars of the joint. I took this photo of one of those caricatures that remain. The days of music with the open arch-windows that fronted Mason Street on a Friday or Saturday nights brought back many memories of what a great place this once was. This hotel will be gone very soon.

