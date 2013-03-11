Capps: ‘We Have the Time to Get This Right’ with Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant

On Monday, to mark the two-year anniversary of the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, made a statement highlighting the work that has yet to be done to ensure the safety of Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

“As we mark the two-year anniversary of the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan and continue to monitor the fallout from this disaster, it’s important that we assess the progress of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Diablo Canyon and the entire U.S. nuclear power fleet here at home,” Capps said. “Despite the work that has been done in the two years since the worst nuclear disaster in history, there is still much work to do to guarantee that this won’t happen again.

“Today I renew my call to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to not move forward with the relicensing effort at Diablo Canyon until peer-reviewed seismic studies of the area are completed and incorporated into the relicensing process. There’s still a decade until the current Diablo Canyon licenses expire, and we have the time to get this right.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.