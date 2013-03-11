Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:55 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Rescuers Help Man Hurt in Fall Off Mountain Bike on Romero Canyon Trail

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 11, 2013 | 4:46 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue rescued a man Sunday who injured his head and spine while riding his mountain bike on the Romero Canyon Trail.

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was about 3.5 miles up the Romero Canyon Trail in Montecito when he fell around noon, traumatically injuring his head and spine, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

He said the man suffered a brief loss of consciousness and a person on the trail called 9-1-1 for help.

Twelve members of the Search & Rescue team and six firefighters from the Montecito Fire Protection District responded to the Romero Canyon Trailhead, and the County Air Support Unit Helicopter 3 was deployed to assist locating the man.

Rescuers drove up Edison Fire Road and hiked into the man’s location on a single-track trail. They secured him onto a backboard and into a Stokes basket, then carried him down the trail and into an ambulance waiting on Romero Canyon Road.

He was transported to Cottage Hospital via American Medical Response for further care, Williams said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

