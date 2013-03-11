County Emergency Operations Chief Michael Harris Stepping Down

After 23 years with Santa Barbara County, Emergency Operations Chief Michael Harris has announced he will be leaving for another job, though he wouldn’t disclose where that would take him.

Harris confirmed to Noozhawk on Monday that he would be leaving, and sent a statement saying that “opportunities present themselves and I have a chance to join another great organization,” but did not expand on what or where his new job might be.

During his tenure at the county, Harris said he had the chance to work with several different Boards of Supervisors, and that he’d “been lucky in that they have been supportive of the many projects I have worked on.”

“Whether it was during my executive time at Public Health where we helped poor women access health care by expanding services or building a new emergency operations center, working at the county has been an absolute pleasure,” he wrote.

Board of Supervisor chair Salud Carbajal said Harris had done a good job in his capacity for the county, and that “he will be missed.”

