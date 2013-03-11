Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:46 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jury Deliberations Continue in Tony Denunzio DUI Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 11, 2013 | 11:08 p.m.

The jury is continuing deliberations in the DUI case for Tony Denunzio, the man who alleges his arresting officer used excessive force during a traffic stop.

Deliberations are scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the courtroom of Santa Maria Superior Court Judge James Rigali.

Denunzio has pleaded not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher, and driving on a suspended license and other charges related to prior DUI convictions. He was pulled over in October 2011 by Santa Barbara Police Officer Aaron Tudor on suspicion of DUI.

After the stop in the Loreto Plaza parking lot, Denunzio got out of his truck, which prompted a physical response by Tudor, who hit, kicked and repeatedly Tasered Denunzio. Some of the confrontation was captured by a dashboard video camera in Tudor’s patrol car.

Tudor and police officials say Denunzio was resisting arrest, while Denunzio and a number of eyewitnesses say he was not resisting and have alleged that Tudor used excessive force.

On Friday, Rigali granted defense attorney Darryl Genis’ motion for acquittal on the second count — driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher.

The judge will decide the third count — driving on a suspended license due to a previous DUI conviction — continuing Thursday afternoon, Deputy District Attorney Mai Trieu said.

Jurors deliberated for six hours on Monday, Genis said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 