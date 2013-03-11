Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Kelly Kapaun Promoted to Senior Account Executive for SurfMedia Communications

By Danielle Deltorchio for SurfMedia Communications | March 11, 2013 | 5:46 p.m.

Kelly Kapaun
Kelly Kapaun

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to announce the promotion of Kelly Kapaun to the position of senior account executive.

Kapaun joined SurfMedia Communications as an account executive in 2010; she works with clients in health care, social services, the arts and music, and youth programs.

Before joining SurfMedia Communications, Kapaun served as a communications specialist for the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, Kan., where she wrote and designed publications, oversaw advertisement design and assisted with video production for the district television channel.

Kapaun received her bachelor of science degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communications from the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.

For three consecutive years, Kapaun received the Excellence in Writing and Publication Award from the National School Public Relations Association and the Kansas School Public Relations Association.

As an AmeriCorps participant, Kapaun served as a volunteer coordinator for a nonprofit health-care organization and supervised more than 60 volunteers.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to society. For more information, click here or call 805.687.3322.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing SurfMedia Communications.

