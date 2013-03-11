Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Dawn Sproul Named Director of Cox Communications in Santa Barbara

By Sarah Clark for Cox Communications | March 11, 2013 | 8:12 p.m.

Dawn Sproul
Dawn Sproul

Dawn Sproul has been promoted to director of Cox Communications in Santa Barbara, announced Dave Bialis, senior vice president and general manager for Cox’s California operations.

Sproul joined Cox in 2001 as a local sales manager for Cox Media, and in her expanded role as director, Sproul will oversee system operations and community outreach efforts for Cox in Santa Barbara.

She will continue to serve as local sales manager for the company’s advertising division, Cox Media, and as market leader in Santa Barbara, serving as a company liaison for employees and community leaders.

“I am so delighted to be a part of our wonderful Santa Barbara community,” Sproul said, “and am looking forward to exploring the many ways that Cox can continue to support the community where we live, work and play.”

Sproul has a solid history of success in leading teams, improving operations and building partnerships in a variety of industries such as education, wellness, technology and media. In 2012, she was recognized and honored as one of Pacific Coast Business Times’ “40 Under 40,” and her leadership and proven results at Cox have earned her multiple awards within the corporation over the last decade, including Cox’s prestigious “Torch Award,” in which Sproul is a multi-time recipient.

Prior to Cox, Sproul was channel sales manager for ABC-CLIO, an award-winning publishing company based in Goleta which specializes in print and electronic educational resources.

“Dawn has been an integral part of Cox’s overall success in Santa Barbara,” Bialis said. “Her active involvement in the community is a testament to her dedication to our Santa Barbara customers, and I’m pleased that she will have a larger role in providing leadership to our employees.”

— Sarah Clark is the public affairs manager for Cox Communications Santa Barbara.

