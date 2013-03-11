Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Replacement in Works Until Fire-Ravaged Condor Express Sets Sail Again

By Condor Express | March 11, 2013 | 11:48 p.m.

The Condor Express, Santa Barbara’s whale watching and charter vessel, suffered an electrical fire at its Sea Landing dock on Saturday afternoon.

No one was on board at the time, and the fire was confined to the wheelhouse area thanks to a quick-acting off-duty firefighter who saved the day.

A new wheelhouse will be designed from the original blueprints and fitted to the vessel with all new navigation instrumentation. The work will be done in the Ventura Harbor Boat Yard. No time frame has been determined yet for the Condor’s return to duty.

Plans are under way to find a replacement vessel and resume the normal whale-watching schedule. With the passing of Capt. Fred Benko, his wife, Hiroko, will take over management of the business.

“The Condor Express will sail again soon,” Capt. Mat Curto said.

Stay tuned for updates on the Condor Express website by clicking here.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 