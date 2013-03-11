Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Robbery

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 11, 2013 | 4:14 p.m.

UCSB police are searching for a young man accused of trying to rob a female victim outside a campus residence hall early Monday morning.

At 12:10 a.m. Monday, a Hispanic male approached a female victim outside the eastside bike racks outside the Santa Catalina Residence Hall at 6850 El Colegio Road, according to an alert sent by UCSB police.

The man reportedly tried to grab items from the victim, but was unsuccessful and fled east of El Colegio Road. The victim was uninjured in the assault, police said.

The man was described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a blue or red ball cap, a blue or red T-shirt with a zip-up jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446 or click here to report it to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind the UCSB community to remain vigilant and use the Community Service Officer Escort Service, which is free and can be reached by calling 805.893.2000, or UCSB police dispatch at 805.893.3446.    

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 