UCSB Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Robbery

UCSB police are searching for a young man accused of trying to rob a female victim outside a campus residence hall early Monday morning.

At 12:10 a.m. Monday, a Hispanic male approached a female victim outside the eastside bike racks outside the Santa Catalina Residence Hall at 6850 El Colegio Road, according to an alert sent by UCSB police.

The man reportedly tried to grab items from the victim, but was unsuccessful and fled east of El Colegio Road. The victim was uninjured in the assault, police said.

The man was described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a blue or red ball cap, a blue or red T-shirt with a zip-up jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446 or click here to report it to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind the UCSB community to remain vigilant and use the Community Service Officer Escort Service, which is free and can be reached by calling 805.893.2000, or UCSB police dispatch at 805.893.3446.

