Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Edges Westlake by Narrowest of Margins

“Just believe ...” Indeed, the Dos Pueblos boys’ tennis team did.

The Chargers (2-1) pulled out an incredible, gutsy win Wednesday over visiting Westlake (0-2), another top team in the Marmonte League. Last year, the Chargers suffered a tight loss, losing by one game. This year, the Chargers got their momentum back, and won by one game.

In the first round, Richard Cheng cramped up in his singles match, stretched quickly, and completed his match, winning 7-5. At the end of the first set, Dos Pueblos led 4-2. In the second round, Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek were down 0-5, and battled back to tie the score, but lost in a tight tiebreaker. At the end of the second round, the Chargers led 7-5.

By the third round, no one knew how the match would end. A parent, Eli Katz, and I counted games, just in case of a 9-9 tie in sets. When the match came down to the closing set, Westlake led 9 sets to 8. For the Chargers to tie, Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein would need to win. Everyone from both teams lined up along the fence, and cheered for every point. Once the last ball was unreturnable by the opponents, the match was finished. Both teams graciously shook hands.

Every player gave everything he had, playing through cramps, injuries, illnesses or fatigue without a complaint. In this match we had two sweepers: Sasha Gryaznov in singles, and Cano and Silverstein in dubs. I am proud of this team! Way to go Chargers!

Dos Pueblos travels to Camarillo on Monday.

Sets: Dos Pueblos 9, Westlake 9

Games: Dos Pueblos 78, Westlake 77

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 0-2

Richard Cheng 1-0

Alternates:

Sean Simpson 0-1

Peter Shao 0-2

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Austin Cano/Andy Silverstein 3-0

Eric Katz/Malcolm Sutton 2-1

Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 0-3

Westlake Singles:

Mitch Krems 2-1

Tate Nelson 2-1

Josh Lefkowitz 1-2

Westlake Doubles:

Frank Duan/Richie Greentree 1-2

Kyle Berman/Clyde Lee 1-1

Harrison Han/Brian Ho 2-1

Alternates:

Brett Kaplan/Ernesto Santiago 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.