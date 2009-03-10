Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 9:16 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Graduates Celebrate Recovery

Upon completion of the facility's 12-month program, graduates are back on their feet, ready to face the future.

By Rebecca Wilson, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | March 10, 2009 | 11:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's Class of 2009 are, front row from left, Marie A., Sherry M., Sharon H., Cindy R., Lacy M. and Leslie B. Back row from left are Jennifer A., Andrew S., Kevin H., Donnie W., Anthony T., Marlin G. and Jake H.
The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Class of 2009 are, front row from left, Marie A., Sherry M., Sharon H., Cindy R., Lacy M. and Leslie B. Back row from left are Jennifer A., Andrew S., Kevin H., Donnie W., Anthony T., Marlin G. and Jake H. (Santa Barbara Rescue Mission photo)

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission honored the accomplishments of 13 courageous men and women who graduated from the mission’s 12-month residential drug and alcohol treatment program. The Saturday ceremony was held at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road, with more than 250 in attendance.

Graduate Anthony T. shared his story of recovery.

“Finding myself on the streets with no hope was the most fearful time in my life,” he said. “I lost my son due to drugs and alcohol. I have not seen him since he was 2; he is now 12. Now, I know that change was the answer.

“Since I am clean and sober, I may have a chance to see him again.”

All of the graduates are currently employed, a prerequisite for completion of the program, with the exception of one woman who is planning to relocate.

Rolf Geyling, president of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, addressed the crowd, saying, “I am so proud of the team I get to be a part of, and the way it’s used by God to change lives. We are celebrating 13 heroes who came into recovery a year ago — from the streets, prison and who knows where else — and are now sitting before us radically transformed. They are clean, sober, surrounded by friends, reconciled with family and looking toward the future.”

The graduating class was honored with diplomas, certificates of recognition from Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, and Bibles from the Santa Barbara Community Church.

Established in 1965, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a 501(c)(3) organization that brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. It operates the longest and largest drug and alcohol treatment program on the Central Coast.

The mission provides12-month residential recovery for both men and women, outpatient treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 