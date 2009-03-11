Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Names David Hall Senior Vice President

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust’s Commercial & Wealth Management Department has appointed David R. Hall Jr. to senior vice president and senior relationship manager of the bank’s main branch, 20 E. Carrillo St. Hall has 25 years of financial services experience, 15 with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.
Since joining Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1995, Hall has served on several civic organizations and actively participates in the bank’s RAVE volunteer program. He is board president of the Santa Barbara Foresters.
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A., a nationally chartered regional bank that operates three primary businesses: commercial and wealth management; community banking; and income tax refund products.
