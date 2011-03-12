Santa Barbara County Firefighter, Search Dog Deployed to Japan Disaster

Eric Gray and partner Riley are trained in urban search and rescue tactics

Santa Barbara County firefighter Eric Gray was alerted early Friday for deployment to the Japan earthquake disaster.

Gray is the handler for search dog Riley. They will respond with Regional Task Force 2, which consists of 74 members and includes six search dogs

The team is specifically trained in urban search and rescue tactics.

The team is currently staged at Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, gathering a cash of equipment and awaiting transportation to Los Angeles International Airport.

The team left at midnight Friday for Japan.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.