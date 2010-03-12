Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:55 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

Goleta to Dedicate New Playground Equipment

The installation of new structures and other improvements are complete at Bella Vista Open Space

By George Amoon | March 12, 2010 | 6:43 p.m.

Next week, the city of Goleta will officially celebrate the installation of new playground equipment at Bella Vista Open Space near the corner of Placer and Mirano drives.

The city’s Community Services Department has installed two new play structures for varying age groups, a rubberized safety surface underneath, an ADA accessible pathway leading from the street to and around the playground, and benches and trash receptacles.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, city officials will meet at the site to officially dedicate the playground project.

The city removed the previous deteriorating wooden play structure because of safety concerns. Funds from Proposition 40 — passed in 2002 and also known as the California Resources Bond Act — in addition to city general funds were used to complete the project, which previously had been identified in the city’s Capital Improvement Program.

“This project was very much needed for this neighborhood, and I am glad Prop 40 grant funding was able to be used to make this project a reality,” Mayor Eric Onnen said. “Families in this neighborhood will now have a safe place for their children to play.”

— George Amoon is a project manager for the city of Goleta’s Community Services Department.

