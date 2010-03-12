Mayors Endorse Josh Lynn for District Attorney
He picks up the support of leaders from Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Solvang
By Mark Ward | March 12, 2010 | 1:15 p.m.
Josh Lynn, a candidate for Santa Barbara County district attorney, announced Thursday the endorsements of Guadalupe Mayor Lupe Alvarez, Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavignino and Solvang Mayor Jim Richardson.
These local government leaders stand with Lynn in the fight against violent crime, gangs and career criminals.
— Mark Ward is the campaign manager for the Josh Lynn for DA campaign.
