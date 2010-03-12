Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:49 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Montecito Union School Principal in Limbo

MUS board releases her from her position as part of organizational restructuring, but says Kris Bergstrom can continue to work for the district

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 12, 2010 | 10:35 p.m.

Montecito Union School Principal Kris Bergstrom has been released from her position as principal after a unanimous vote from the district’s school board during closed session Thursday night.

Bergstrom couldn’t be reached for comment Friday, but Noozhawk received a statement from board president Carissa Smith about the decision.

Smith said the move to release Bergstrom was to “give the district maximum flexibility as it moves forward with a possible new administrative structure.”

She was unclear exactly why Bergstrom was released, but said the decision had to be made to comply with the state requirement to give Bergstrom notice by March 15.

A statement also was issued to parents and staff throughout the Montecito Union District on Friday, stating that the decision does not constitute a layoff.

“Ms. Bergstrom retains her tenure as a teacher in the district, and she can have a classroom teaching assignment in the fall if she chooses. Ms. Bergstrom is also welcome to apply for any of the administrative positions that may be available,” the statement read. “The board will be moving forward with discussions in the community regarding the district’s organizational structure.”

Earlier in the day, Noozhawk put in a call to Montecito Union District Superintendent Richard Douglas to ask whether Bergstrom had been fired.

He adamantly denied that she’d been fired, and said the district is in the middle of a search for a superintendent as well as an organizational review.

Douglas said that as of his retirement announcement, which he made last fall, the district has hired a search firm to look for a new superintendent, and it hired School Services of California to conduct an organizational review of the district.

“That review was presented to the school board on Monday of this week, and they offered a number of suggestions for organization. They need to be able to consider those changes. As a result, they needed to notice the principal as far as what would her duties be, how would they change, etc.,” said Douglas, adding that the review is a detailed “position by position review” of the school district.

Smith said the district has received recommendations from its consultants about reorganization, but it hasn’t yet adopted any recommendations.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 