Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault

The victim said she accepted a ride from the man, who drove her to an agricultural field

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect after a female resident reported being sexually assaulted in an agricultural field just west of the city.

The 49-year-old victim told officers she was walking in the 200 block of North Broadway about 8 p.m. Thursday when she accepted a ride to a different location in Santa Maria.

The male suspect, who was unknown to the victim, is accused of driving the woman to the field and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was driving a newer model, gray, four-door sedan.

The victim was being treated at Marian Medical Center. The case remains under investigation.

