Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:59 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 

Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault

The victim said she accepted a ride from the man, who drove her to an agricultural field

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 12, 2010 | 1:29 p.m.

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect after a female resident reported being sexually assaulted in an agricultural field just west of the city.

The 49-year-old victim told officers she was walking in the 200 block of North Broadway about 8 p.m. Thursday when she accepted a ride to a different location in Santa Maria.

The male suspect, who was unknown to the victim, is accused of driving the woman to the field and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was driving a newer model, gray, four-door sedan.

The victim was being treated at Marian Medical Center. The case remains under investigation.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 