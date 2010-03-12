Santa Barbara Officers Make 9 DUI Arrests in 5 Days

Police say several of the drivers had passengers in the vehicles

From March 3 through Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers arrested nine drivers for DUI, including three arrests from a DUI checkpoint. In several cases, the drivers either had passengers or said they were en route to pick up passengers.

» At 8 p.m. March 2, an officer monitored a call of a hit-and-run on Modoc Road near Las Positas. A large Chevy Silverado pickup truck slammed into a parked truck, causing a chain-reaction collision involving three parked vehicles. The Silverado driver got out, looked at the damage and drove away. A witness followed the vehicle to the 1500 block of Dutton Avenue and called 9-1-1. The officer arrived in time to catch the driver, a 22-year-old male, still behind the wheel of his wrecked Silverado. He was arrested for being an unlicensed driver, hit-and-run and no insurance.

» At 11:30 p.m. March 3, an officer stopped a 2001 Dodge van driven by a 46-year-old male for a lane violation at Carrillo and De la Vina streets. He was arrested for DUI. His passenger, a 46-year-old male, was arrested on a $5,000 traffic warrant.

» At 12:25 a.m. March 4, an officer was patrolling East Haley Street when he saw a Chrysler Sebring driving the wrong way on Haley Street, headed toward him. The officer turned on his red lights and stopped. The Chrysler stopped momentarily before driving around the patrol car and turning onto State Street. Another officer was nearby and made the traffic stop. The driver, a 25-year-old female, was arrested for DUI. Her female passenger was arrested for public intoxication.

» At 1:43 a.m. March 4, an officer stopped a 25-year-old male in a 1999 Hyundai for swerving in the 600 block of Chapala Street. He was arrested for DUI. Three passengers were in the vehicle.

» At 2:35 p.m. March 4, an officer stopped a 42-year-old male in a 1999 Dodge sedan at 1300 Olive St. for running a stop sign and because a passenger was not wearing a seat belt. The driver gave a false name, but he didn’t deceive the officer. The driver was arrested for being an unlicensed driver, providing a false name and for a $10,000 warrant stemming from a theft case.

» At 1:03 a.m. March 5, an officer saw a 2006 Mercedes driving east on Haley Street run a red light at Santa Barbara Street. The driver then slammed on the brakes and stopped in the intersection. When the light turned green, the driver “jumped” on the accelerator. The officer made a traffic stop and arrested the driver, a 25-year-old female.

» At 1:21 a.m. March 5, an officer saw a 2001 Honda CR-V driving east on the first block West Carrillo Street suddenly swerve around a bus stopped in front of a hotel. The swerving Honda nearly collided with the center divider and crossed over the center lane into the oncoming traffic lane. The officer stopped the driver, a 19-year-old female, who appeared intoxicated. She didn’t have identification and gave her roommate’s name. She claimed to be headed downtown to pick up friends. She was arrested for DUI, providing a false name, no insurance and possession of marijuana.

» At 8:29 p.m. March 5, an officer was working a DUI checkpoint at 1400 Cliff Drive. He contacted a 34-year-old female in a 2005 Chevy pickup truck. She displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption and was arrested for DUI.

» At 8:59 p.m. March 5, an officer was working a DUI checkpoint at 1400 Cliff Drive. He contacted a 24-year-old male in a Honda Civic. The driver showed signs of alcohol consumption and was arrested for DUI.

» At 9:11 p.m. March 5, an officer was working a DUI checkpoint at 1400 Cliff Drive. He contacted a 35-year-old female driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck. She showed signs of alcohol use and was arrested for DUI.

» At 2:17 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a 29-year-old female in a 1990 Honda Prelude for making an illegal U-turn at 3500 State St. The driver was arrested for DUI. Two passengers were in the vehicle.

— Paul McCaffrey is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.