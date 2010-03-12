Schneider to Deliver State of City Address on Tuesday

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community in the annual State of the City address from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.
The event is hosted by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Business First Bank, Deckers Outdoor Corp. and MarBorg Industries.
Schneider will discuss challenges and opportunities ahead, and City Administrator Jim Armstrong will make a presentation on the city’s financial condition.
To register for the event, call the chamber at 805.965.3023 or click here to register online.
— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.