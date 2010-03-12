SEIU California State Council Endorses Williams for Assembly

Moved by his long record of creating local jobs and fighting for access to health care, fair wages, safe working conditions and affordable middle-income housing, the Service Employees International Union California State Council has endorsed Das Williams for the 35th Assembly District.

The SEIU California State Council represents more than 700,000 social workers, nurses, classroom aides, state workers, security officers, college professors, home-care workers, janitors and other workers throughout California.

“I am so proud to be endorsed by the janitors, state workers, school and community college employees, and other members of SEIU,” Williams said. “The workers SEIU represents are the economic and moral fiber of California, and are at the very center of providing the services our state so desperately needs right now — health care, child care, in-home supportive services and countless others.”

He added, “People in this state are suffering with layoffs, home foreclosures, furloughs and other untold hardships caused by the wrongheaded fiscal policies coming out of Sacramento. I am running in this race because I want to instill in our state’s Capitol the same results-driven leadership and problem solving I have prioritized throughout my tenure on the Santa Barbara City Council.

“I am honored that SEIU and so many others in labor are endorsing my record and philosophy.”

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.