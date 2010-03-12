The Working Life: Bob Kolata

People

With a keen eye and technical knowledge, he provides picture-perfect installation of artwork

Bob Kolata is a calm, steady guy. He pauses before answering a question, and he says what he means. It makes sense that someone who is entrusted with expensive artwork and who is expected to be exact in his everyday work would carry through that same precision in all areas of his life.

Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Kolata worked as a guide on a hunting preserve every spring growing up. An avid photographer, he originally came to California to check out several art schools. A friend offered him a room to rent in Santa Barbara and he made the move. Thirty-one years later, he considers this home.

Kolata initially learned framing so he could display his own artwork. Once he landed in Santa Barbara, he took a job with Graphics Gallery as a framer. During his 20 years, he learned the ins and outs of building quality frames for all types of artwork and memorabilia.

He opened 11 stores in the United States and Japan during his tenure. After the economy hit a downturn and the store closed, he worked for Village Frame & Gallery for the next six years. During that time, clients began asking him to install the art he framed, which led to his current career — professional art installer.

On his own since 1999, Kolata says installing art was a natural extension of framing.

“I understood the technical and structural components for various types of artwork,” he said. “I knew the proper hardware to match the weight and material of a piece to ensure it would be stable and fixed when installed.”

Today, his clients include interior designers, various businesses and many wealthy local residents.

“I appreciate seeing the fantastic artwork and furniture my clients aquire,” Kolata said.

October and November are consistently busy months for Kolata as clients prepare their homes for holiday guests. While he has done jobs as far away as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Sonoma, most of his work comes from homeowners in Santa Barbara. They hire him repeatedly as they acquire artwork throughout the year.

Some of the more curious items Kolata has been tapped to install include embalmed fingers, animal skeletons and two 60-pound teak panels, which he had to attach to each other and hang as a headboard. He enjoys most the jobs that require his creative input. Clients often ask for his advice on the placement of accessories and furniture.

“My job is both creative and challenging,” Kolata said. “I’m part design consultant, part technician.”

Many people attempt to hang their own heavy mirrors and artwork. Kolata suggests using a tape measure to ensure the object is centered and a level to make sure it’s hung straight.

“People often try to install objects unsuccessfully, and their walls end up looking like Swiss cheese,” he said. “A professional will keep your walls from getting chewed up.”

Kolata lives in Santa Barbara and spends his free time cooking, playing guitar and taking daily beach walks. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work.