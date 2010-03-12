Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 
People

The Working Life: Bob Kolata

With a keen eye and technical knowledge, he provides picture-perfect installation of artwork

Professional art installer Bob Kolata, whose clients include interior designers, businesses and local residents, says October and November are his busy months as people prepare for the holidays.
Professional art installer Bob Kolata, whose clients include interior designers, businesses and local residents, says October and November are his busy months as people prepare for the holidays.  (Jenn Kennedy photo / www.kennedypix.com)
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | March 12, 2010 | 10:14 p.m.

Bob Kolata is a calm, steady guy. He pauses before answering a question, and he says what he means. It makes sense that someone who is entrusted with expensive artwork and who is expected to be exact in his everyday work would carry through that same precision in all areas of his life.

Originally from Rochester, N.Y., Kolata worked as a guide on a hunting preserve every spring growing up. An avid photographer, he originally came to California to check out several art schools. A friend offered him a room to rent in Santa Barbara and he made the move. Thirty-one years later, he considers this home.

Kolata initially learned framing so he could display his own artwork. Once he landed in Santa Barbara, he took a job with Graphics Gallery as a framer. During his 20 years, he learned the ins and outs of building quality frames for all types of artwork and memorabilia.

He opened 11 stores in the United States and Japan during his tenure. After the economy hit a downturn and the store closed, he worked for Village Frame & Gallery for the next six years. During that time, clients began asking him to install the art he framed, which led to his current career — professional art installer.

On his own since 1999, Kolata says installing art was a natural extension of framing.

“I understood the technical and structural components for various types of artwork,” he said. “I knew the proper hardware to match the weight and material of a piece to ensure it would be stable and fixed when installed.”

Today, his clients include interior designers, various businesses and many wealthy local residents.

“I appreciate seeing the fantastic artwork and furniture my clients aquire,” Kolata said.

Bob Kolata overcame a wall of challenge at Beverley Jackson's home, which features an installation of scores of antique Chinese mandarin badges.
Bob Kolata overcame a wall of challenge at Beverley Jackson’s home, which features an installation of scores of antique Chinese mandarin badges. (Beverley Jackson photo)

October and November are consistently busy months for Kolata as clients prepare their homes for holiday guests. While he has done jobs as far away as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Sonoma, most of his work comes from homeowners in Santa Barbara. They hire him repeatedly as they acquire artwork throughout the year.

Some of the more curious items Kolata has been tapped to install include embalmed fingers, animal skeletons and two 60-pound teak panels, which he had to attach to each other and hang as a headboard. He enjoys most the jobs that require his creative input. Clients often ask for his advice on the placement of accessories and furniture.

“My job is both creative and challenging,” Kolata said. “I’m part design consultant, part technician.”

Many people attempt to hang their own heavy mirrors and artwork. Kolata suggests using a tape measure to ensure the object is centered and a level to make sure it’s hung straight.

“People often try to install objects unsuccessfully, and their walls end up looking like Swiss cheese,” he said. “A professional will keep your walls from getting chewed up.”

Kolata lives in Santa Barbara and spends his free time cooking, playing guitar and taking daily beach walks. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 