Elks Lodge #613 Honors Four High School Students with Student of the Month Awards

Students from Bishop Diego, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Santa Barbara highs recognized for projects, charity

By Christine Ryerson for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 | March 13, 2011 | 12:24 a.m.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 honored for local youth as March Students of the Month.

Chosen by the counselors and staff of their individual schools to receive the Elks award, these students share a common feat of having led major projects and fundraisers for the benefit of several charities. All have grade-point averages over 4.25 and are members of the National Honor Society and California Scholarship Federation. They also share an exceptionally diverse range of interests and talents.

The March honorees are Haley Hranicky-Galitzer, Santa Barbara High School, 4.7 GPA; Filipp Kozachuk, San Marcos High School, 4.33 GPA; Alan Pacheco, Bishop Diego High School, 4.2 GPA; and Jessica Rice, Dos Pueblos High School, 4.3 GPA.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 meets at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Click here for more information, or call 805.964.6858.

— Christine Ryerson represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.

