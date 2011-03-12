It’s Time to Spring Ahead with Daylight-Saving Time

For most of U.S., clocks are set forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday

Ready or not, you’ll likely lose an hour of sleep this weekend as much of the country makes the switch to daylight-saving time from standard time.

The time officially springs forward at 2 a.m. Sunday so turn your clocks and watches ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Not everyone makes the switch. Hawaii and much of Arizona remain on standard time year-round, as do American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Marianas and the Virgin Islands.

For the rest of the country, standard time returns Nov. 6.

If you haven’t already done so, now’s a good time to replace smoke-detector batteries and refresh home emergency kits. Public-safety officials say the twice-a-year time switch makes those tasks easy to schedule and remember.

