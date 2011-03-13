Online Terrorism the Topic at Rotary Club of Carpinteria Presentation

Retired computer fraud expert Karl Keller provides overview of how to protect yourself, loved ones

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria recently heard a presentation about online terrorism from retired national computer fraud expert Karl B. Keller.

Keller’s talk included preventing your children from being victims via the Internet, protecting your personal financial accounts online, and how public agencies, banks and national institutions are working to combat cyber terrorism.

Rotary president Paul Wright presented Keller with a donation certificate that supports International Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign.

Click here for more information about Keller or his presentation.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Carpinteria or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.