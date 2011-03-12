Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:04 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Tsunami Advisory Canceled for Santa Barbara County

All advisories, warnings lifted for West Coast but authorities warn of continued strong currents, riptides

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 11:30 a.m. | March 12, 2011 | 2:44 p.m.

(NOAA Center for Tsunami Research Video)

Authorities on Saturday canceled the tsunami advisory for the California coastline, but the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services cautioned that care and vigilance should be taken around the water.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

The advisory had been declared early Friday after a violent magnitude 8.9 earthquake in Japan sent tsunami waves racing across the Pacific Rim. Point Conception had been the demarcation point on the West Coast, with the coastline east and south to the Mexico border under a tsunami advisory and the coastline north to the Oregon-Washington border under a higher-level tsunami warning.

Santa Barbara Harbor experienced several tsunami swells Friday, including 15- to 18-inch waves in the first surge at 8:15 a.m. Friday, but no damage was recorded anywhere in the county.

In Northern California, there was extensive damage to boats and harbor infrastructure in Crescent City and Santa Cruz. One man died after being swept out to sea south of Crescent City. Three companions were able to swim to safety.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Friday in Del Norte, Humboldt, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. Experts on Saturday estimated the tsunami caused $50 million in damage in California.

On Saturday, all tsunami advisories, warnings and watches were canceled by the National Weather Service and the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center.

In a statement, the county Office of Emergency Services advised residents and visitors to remain vigilant and cautious around the water.

“Even though underwater currents and riptides have diminished, they are still being registered on tidal gauges up and down the coast, though less frequently and less powerful than previously measured,” said Jay McAmis, an OES spokesman.

The National Weather Service said beaches and harbors will continue to experience unusually strong currents and rapidly rising and lowering water levels Saturday. A moderate size northwest swell and abrupt tidal surges are also expected and dangerous riptides were possible through Sunday.

The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that slammed Japan struck at 2:46 p.m. Friday (10:46 p.m. Thursday Pacific time) and was followed within an hour by five powerful aftershocks, including a magnitude 7.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. As of Saturday, nearly 30 aftershocks have been magnitude 6 or higher.

The USGS said the earthquake was the world’s fifth strongest recorded quake since 1900. The quake’s epicenter was 81 miles off the coast of Sendai, the capital of Miyagi prefecture, and it struck at a depth of 12 miles.

As of Sunday, officials said 10,000 people had died in the earthquake and the associated tsunami, a 25-foot wall of water that swept as far as three miles inland. Thousands of people remain missing and more than 1,400 people were injured, officials said.

More than 200,000 people were left homeless and much of northern Japan remains without power. Authorities said as many as 4,000 evacuees are being sheltered in Sendai, with no food, water or heat.

» Click here for additional information, charts, graphics and animation from the the NOAA Center for Tsunami Research.

» Click here for regional maps of recognized tsunami inundation hazard zones in Santa Barbara County.

» Click here for updates from the West Coast and Alaska Tsunami Warning Center.

» Click here for estimated arrival times of tsunami surges along the West Coast.

» Click here for a map of the Japan earthquake and tsunami.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

» Twitter hashtags for the Japan earthquake and tsunami include #tsunami, #prayforjapan, #Sendai, #Fukushima, #Guam and #WakeIsland.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

The March 11 tsunami's maximum wave amplitude, computed by the NOAA Center for Tsunami Research.
The March 11 tsunami’s maximum wave amplitude, computed by the NOAA Center for Tsunami Research. (NOAA Center for Tsunami Research graphic)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 