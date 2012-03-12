Brian Burke: About Your Divorce (Letter 29)

Dear Pinky and Spike:

In the last letter I explained how the murder of divorce lawyers used the “challenge for cause” to shame Judge Maryland by excluding her from the groups of judges who are never or rarely challenged because of a specific (alleged) prejudice. The challenges meant that Judge Maryland was continually being judged. Today’s letter describes how the same murder used the Commission on Judicial Performance to ensure she knew she was always under investigation.

The website of the California Commission on Judicial Performance is new to me, and for anyone interested in how courts work, it provides remarkable insight. Another source is a book published for California judges by judges. It’s called the California Judicial Conduct Handbook by David Rothman, a retired judge.

Anyone can make a complaint against a California judge. You go to the website and click the link for the complaint form. It requires nothing more than your contact information and the facts you want to report.

The judge is not advised when a complaint is filed. Judge Rothman explains why:

“There are a number of reasons for not informing a judge of all complaints. Well over 90 percent of all complaints received by the commission are closed after there is an initial review of the complaint. The commission’s 2006 Annual Report showed that 96 percent of all complaints were dismissed after an initial review.

“Were judges advised of every complaint they would be under a constant barrage of letters from the commission and subjected to useless inquiry, and in addition, advising judges of all complaints could increase the possibility inappropriate conduct toward complainants and potential witnesses, such as improper questioning, intimidation or retaliation.”

Whoa, Nellie!

Judge Rothman’s statement needs some easily supplied context. The following information comes from the site:

» In 2010, there were 1,774 active judges in California.

» In 2010, there were 1,176 new complaints filed against those judges.

The numbers were similar for previous years.

There were fewer complaints than judges, so how could judges (in general) be under a “constant barrage of letters from the commission and subjected to useless inquiry”? Even worse is that the judges are being protected from knowledge of a complaint against them for fear they will “intimidate” or “retaliate” against the complainant. One might wonder what judges have to fear. The most extreme action the commission can take is to remove a judge from office.

Out of roughly 1,100 complaints in 2010, no judge was removed from office. The next most serious sanctions the commission can administer are public admonishment and public censure. In 2010, there were four of the former and three of the latter. Assuming that these are seven different judges, the frequency of any kind of public recrimination is 00.4 percent, or four-10ths of 1 percent.

It appears that judges don’t abide by the admonition: “Judge not, that ye be not judged.” Judge Rothman confirms that those who judge other people for a living don’t like the mere prospect of being judged themselves. According to Judge Rothman, only 10 percent (110) of the complaints will result in a letter being sent from the commission to the judge merely saying an inquiry is under way.

Here’s what Judge Rothman recommends to those who receive such a letter: “Receipt of a letter from the Commission on Judicial Performance advising a judge that a complaint has been made is a stressful and unsettling experience. Sometimes, the complaint is outrageously inaccurate or seemingly very petty.”

In this instance, Judge Rothman warns: “A judge must take any inquiry from the commission seriously; must not treat it as silly, a waste of time, or with contempt; must not respond under the sway of emotions; and must immediately seek help.”

The commission’s policy of protecting judges from criticism is no problem for the murder. They put their complaints in writing and — to show they are honorable and upfront about their actions — they make sure Judge Maryland gets a hard copy of everything they send to the commission.

Now, where will the help come from? Rothman suggests a spouse, family member or trusted colleague, but “it is not a good idea to broadcast the fact that a complaint has been made.” In a footnote we learn from Judge Rothman that, “At the time of this writing, almost all California judges have the benefit of insurance coverage for the expense of counsel in commission inquiry. Use it!” (Exclamation point in the original.) In other words, “lawyer-up!”

Does our Judge Maryland have anything to worry about? Well, there is that 00.4 percent chance of being publicly “disciplined.” Plus, there are usually about 30 judges who are given guidance in the form of an “advisory letter” — and about 10 who get a “private admonishment.”

Compare these statistics — showing how rarely and how lightly judges are disciplined — to Judge Rothman’s justification for the policy of not informing them when a complaint is made because of the “barrage of letters from the commission” and the fear that the judge will “intimidate” or “retaliate” against the complainant. Are judges like delicate flowers or carnivorous flowers?

Regardless of the low frequency and mild nature of discipline, does Judge Maryland’s behavior toward your lawyers give her anything to worry about? There isn’t space here to describe the facts of cases resulting in public discipline. What follows are some of the subheadings of a major category of offenses called: “Abusive conduct directed towards attorneys.”

» “Disrespectful, belittling, demeaning, condescending and sarcastic remarks …”

» “Using demeaning, abusive, and vulgar language and gestures …”

» “Interference with the attorney-client relationship …”

Judge Maryland didn’t go easy on your lawyers. Did she “belittle” or “demean” them? They surely should have been embarrassed by what she said. Is that bad enough? What about the fact that she was right?

What might be more troublesome to the commission is a claim of “interference with the attorney-client relationship.” She implied that your lawyers would charge you for the fine she levied against them. That means she doesn’t trust them, so why should you? (Because they aren’t trustworthy?)

Does any of this go over the line of acceptable judicial behavior? I would have said “absolutely not” before I looked at the Rothman book and the commission’s website; now I wonder. When a judge was publicly admonished or censured in the past, I don’t know how that publicity was managed unless the case was bad enough to warrant newspaper coverage. With the advent of the Internet, it’s all there for the asking. You can see name, date, jurisdiction and a summary of the facts of every case resulting in public discipline back to 1961. I suppose it’s an acquired taste for the material, but I found the reports to be delightful reading.

In my last letter I said that if I were a judge, I might be less affected by a campaign like the one waged against Judge Maryland, because, as a behavior problem in school (like you two), I was conditioned against the effects of attempts to shame me. Just describing what has happened to Judge Maryland has caused me to reconsider that statement. Judge Richard Posner, undoubtedly the most published judge in the United States, says that judges are judges because they enjoy the work. On this I agree with him. If I were doing work I enjoyed and was, nevertheless, the subject of continuing complaint and criticism, I don’t think the work would be fun anymore, and I’d want to quit.

The fact that the complaints were unjustified actually makes it worse because you can’t change something you are doing to get the murder off your back. Or can you? That’s what I’ll tell you about in the next letter.

