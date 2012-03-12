Congressional Art Competition Open to Local High School Students

Winner’s work will hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year; submission deadline is April 27

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is inviting local high school students to submit art pieces for the annual Congressional Art Competition.

Submissions must be received at one of Capps’ local congressional offices by 5 p.m. Friday, April 27.

“I encourage all local high school students to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to submit a work of art to our annual Congressional Art Competition,” Capps said. “It’s always difficult to pick just one winner because there is so much great young artistic talent on the Central and South coasts. The winner’s work of art will hang for a year in the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of visitors to our nation’s capital will see it. I love walking from my congressional office to the Capitol and seeing a local work of art displayed.”

The Congressional Art Competition has set specific guidelines that must be met in order for the work to be considered:

» Art pieces must be two-dimensional, no larger than 28 inches by 28 inches (including the frame), and no more than 4 inches in depth (including the frame).

» The winning piece of artwork will hang in the Capitol for the entire year of the exhibition and cannot be returned to the student earlier.

» Students should submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.

» Each entry must be an original in concept, design and execution, and may not violate any U.S copyright laws. Please note: Any entry that has been reproduced from an existing photo, painting, graphic, advertisement or any other work produced by another person is a violation of the competition rules and cannot be accepted.

Click here for detailed information on competition guidelines and framing instructions, and for entry forms.

All artwork needs to be turned in to one of the following congressional district offices by 5 p.m. Friday, April 27:

» Santa Barbara, 301 E. Carrillo St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93102; 805.730.1710

» San Luis Obispo, 1411 Marsh St., Suite 205, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401; 805.546.8348

» Port Hueneme, 2675 N. Ventura Road, Suite 105, Port Hueneme, CA 93041; 805.985.6807

For more information, call Erin Weber in Santa Barbara at 805.730.1710 or Chantelle Tolliver in Washington, D.C., at 202.225.3601.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.