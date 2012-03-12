Cottage Health System Offering Free Stroke Education Program

The next Santa Barbara class will begin at 2 p.m. March 21

The Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute at Cottage Health System offers a free community stroke education class at 2 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month.

The next class will be held March 21 at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, 2415 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

Conducted by a registered nurse with expertise in stroke management, the program includes a group lecture on the warning signs of stroke, stroke prevention, as well as an individualized screening that includes a heart rate and blood pressure check.

Education materials on stroke prevention and other information are provided in both English and Spanish.

For more information on this or other neuroscience topics, or to register for the class, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.