DP Robotics Team 1717 to Compete at L.A. Regional Competition
The event, free to the public, runs Thursday through Saturday in the Long Beach Arena
By Sandy Seale for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation | March 12, 2012 | 2:38 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Team 1717, the D’Penguineers, will be competing at the Los Angeles Regional FIRST competition this weekend.
The competition will be held Thursday through Saturday at the Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. Doors open at 8 a.m., and the event is free to the public.
Please come and cheer for the team. Go robots!
— Sandy Seale represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.
