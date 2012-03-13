Drugs Smuggled Into County Jail; Five People Arrested

Sheriff's Department recovers mail laced with meth that was sent to a person in custody

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau have arrested five people after an investigation into the delivery of illegal narcotics into the Santa Barbara County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service.

Detectives became aware of the illegal activity after mail laced with methamphetamine was discovered as it was being sent to a person in custody at the Main Jail. Through their investigation, it was determined that the girlfriend of the person in custody was responsible for the methamphetamine-laced mail.

Detectives subsequently conducted a search warrant last Thursday in the 4500 block of Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara. As a result of the investigation and service of the search warrant, the following five people were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail:

» Margaret Morgan, 33, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and on a Ramey warrant, bring/deliver dangerous drugs into a jail facility, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to commit crime. Bail was set at $2,500.

» Christopher Anderson, 32, of Santa Barbara, in custody on unrelated charges, was rebooked on additional charges of a Ramey warrant, bring/deliver dangerous drugs into a jail facility, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to commit crime. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Jennifer Ludford, 28, of Goleta was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

» Jaime Estrada, 33, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on a no-bail hold on charges of being a wanted (armed and dangerous) parolee at large, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and providing false information to a peace officer.

» Joe Hurtado, 34, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on a no-bail hold on charges of being a wanted parolee at large, unlicensed driver and providing false information to a peace officer.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau will continue to conduct investigations into the delivery and furnishing of drugs into the jail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.