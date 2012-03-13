Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:02 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Drugs Smuggled Into County Jail; Five People Arrested

Sheriff's Department recovers mail laced with meth that was sent to a person in custody

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 13, 2012 | 12:45 a.m.

Narcotics detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau have arrested five people after an investigation into the delivery of illegal narcotics into the Santa Barbara County Jail through the U.S. Postal Service.

Detectives became aware of the illegal activity after mail laced with methamphetamine was discovered as it was being sent to a person in custody at the Main Jail. Through their investigation, it was determined that the girlfriend of the person in custody was responsible for the methamphetamine-laced mail.

Detectives subsequently conducted a search warrant last Thursday in the 4500 block of Auhay Drive in Santa Barbara. As a result of the investigation and service of the search warrant, the following five people were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail:

» Margaret Morgan, 33, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and on a Ramey warrant, bring/deliver dangerous drugs into a jail facility, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to commit crime. Bail was set at $2,500.

» Christopher Anderson, 32, of Santa Barbara, in custody on unrelated charges, was rebooked on additional charges of a Ramey warrant, bring/deliver dangerous drugs into a jail facility, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and conspiracy to commit crime. Bail was set at $30,000.

» Jennifer Ludford, 28, of Goleta was arrested and booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine, transportation/sales of dangerous drugs and under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

» Jaime Estrada, 33, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on a no-bail hold on charges of being a wanted (armed and dangerous) parolee at large, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and providing false information to a peace officer.

» Joe Hurtado, 34, of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked on a no-bail hold on charges of being a wanted parolee at large, unlicensed driver and providing false information to a peace officer.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau will continue to conduct investigations into the delivery and furnishing of drugs into the jail.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 