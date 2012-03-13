John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates Receives ‘Super Lawyer’ Distinction

The honor is awarded to fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California

John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito has received his “sixth consecutive win” (2007-12) of the prestigious “Super Lawyer” title, a distinction bestowed by an independent rating service on fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California.

The rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Lawyers from more than 70 practice areas are evaluated.

To receive the coveted award, a lawyer must have the highest marks of professional achievement and peer recognition. Super Lawyers rating service is a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

Ambrecht is the founder and principal of Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm specializing in family business transition management and conflict reduction, complex estate planning and trust administration, sophisticated international and national estate and asset protection planning (including multistate domestic and offshore trusts), reporting of foreign assets, property tax planning and appeals, IRS estate and gift tax controversies, and tax litigation.

He is also one of the principals and founders of Families & Wealth LLC, formed to help families and their advisors create lasting succession, estate and family governance structures and plans in the presence of challenging family issues.

In addition to winning the honor of “Super Lawyer,” Ambrecht has been named one of the top 100 attorneys in the United States by Worth Magazine. He is also one of only about 280 attorneys from California and one of only about 2,800 lawyers nationwide who has qualified to be a member of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Membership in the ACTEC is solely by election after the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as a trust and estate counselor is demonstrated. Currently, Ambrecht is chairing the Family Dynamics Subcommittee within the Business Planning Committee of ACTEC.

A co-author of the book For Love & Money: Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning, A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology, Ambrecht has written numerous published articles and lectures extensively before professional organizations throughout the country.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.