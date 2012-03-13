Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:37 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Business

John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates Receives ‘Super Lawyer’ Distinction

The honor is awarded to fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California

By Jonatha King for Ambrecht & Associates | March 13, 2012 | 9:24 p.m.

John Ambrecht of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito has received his “sixth consecutive win” (2007-12) of the prestigious “Super Lawyer” title, a distinction bestowed by an independent rating service on fewer than 5 percent of all attorneys in California.

John Ambrecht
John Ambrecht

The rigorous selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Lawyers from more than 70 practice areas are evaluated.

To receive the coveted award, a lawyer must have the highest marks of professional achievement and peer recognition. Super Lawyers rating service is a subsidiary of Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.

Ambrecht is the founder and principal of Ambrecht & Associates, a boutique law firm specializing in family business transition management and conflict reduction, complex estate planning and trust administration, sophisticated international and national estate and asset protection planning (including multistate domestic and offshore trusts), reporting of foreign assets, property tax planning and appeals, IRS estate and gift tax controversies, and tax litigation.

He is also one of the principals and founders of Families & Wealth LLC, formed to help families and their advisors create lasting succession, estate and family governance structures and plans in the presence of challenging family issues.

In addition to winning the honor of “Super Lawyer,” Ambrecht has been named one of the top 100 attorneys in the United States by Worth Magazine. He is also one of only about 280 attorneys from California and one of only about 2,800 lawyers nationwide who has qualified to be a member of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Membership in the ACTEC is solely by election after the highest level of integrity, commitment to the profession, competence and experience as a trust and estate counselor is demonstrated. Currently, Ambrecht is chairing the Family Dynamics Subcommittee within the Business Planning Committee of ACTEC.

A co-author of the book For Love & Money: Protecting Family & Wealth in Estate and Succession Planning, A New Approach Blending Law and Psychology, Ambrecht has written numerous published articles and lectures extensively before professional organizations throughout the country.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 