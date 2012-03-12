Santa Barbara Police Officer Matt Tonello Returning from Overseas Deployment

The U.S. Marine Reservist has been deployed to Iraq three times and most recently to Afghanistan

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to welcome home Officer Matt Tonello from his fourth combat deployment overseas as a U.S. Marine Reservist.

Staff Sgt. Tonello is scheduled to arrive at the Santa Barbara Airport at 2:38 p.m. Friday on United Airlines Flight 5317.

Officer Tonello has been a Marine for 14 years, four years active duty and 10 as a reservist. He joined the Marine Corps with the intention of serving as a military policeman and then becoming a police officer at the end of his enlistment.

He has since been deployed three times to Iraq and most recently to Afghanistan. He has been an officer with the Santa Barbara Police Department for six years.

Tonello was born in Santa Barbara, where all of his grandparents continue to reside, and grew up there until moving to Los Alamos as a child. He comes from a family that is dedicated to public service. His father is a retired SBPD sergeant and current supervising investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. He also has an uncle who is a detective with the Ventura Police Department and a brother-in-law who is a detective with the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Tonello is the single father of a special-needs son who is 8 years old. His son lived with Tonello’s parents while he was deployed.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.