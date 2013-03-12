Allen Associates Installs Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

Allen Associates, a general contractor serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, recently installed three electric vehicle charging stations at its Milpas Street office in Santa Barbara.

The installation is consistent with the company’s strong environmental commitment and allows Allen Associates’ staff and clients an opportunity to charge their EVs at the office.

The company’s new charging stations are also helping to upgrade the EV infrastructure, thanks to a grant from the California Energy Commission. As a result of the grant, the general public is invited to use the charging stations on an appointment-only basis.

Allen Associates was encouraged to apply for the Energy Commission grant by Michael Chiacos, the transportation manager for the Community Environmental Council, as a part of the effort to transition Santa Barbara to using more fuel efficient and alternative fuel vehicles.

Through an easy grant application, Allen Associates was awarded the components for the charging stations as long as it promised to provide the necessary power to keep them operating, which was no problem for this construction company. A 5 kW solar system on Allen Associates’ roof at 201 N. Milpas St. powers the EV charging stations along with electricity for the company’s office operations.

The EV charging stations are already in use. Shawn Jacobson, division manager for Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists, is now commuting to work “off the sun” from his home in Ojai in his Nissan Leaf. A 2 kW PV array at his Ojai home charges his car to make the commute to Santa Barbara and Allen Associates’ 5 kW system charges it to get him home — a great example of a sustainable transportation lifestyle.

This infrastructure is an example of the type of work that Allen Associates also provides for its clients. Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists Division provides energy efficiency upgrades and solar energy services to its clients and has recently added the installation of solar EV charging stations into its service offerings.

Founded in 1983, Allen Associates provides custom home building and remodeling, commercial, small projects and building performance services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Lost Angeles counties. The company is nationally known for both its quality craftsmanship and expertise in green building practices. Click here for more information.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates.