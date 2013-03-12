Friday, April 20 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Allen Associates Installs Electric-Vehicle Charging Stations

By Karen Feeney for Allen Associates | March 12, 2013 | 1:18 p.m.

Allen Associates, a general contractor serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, recently installed three electric vehicle charging stations at its Milpas Street office in Santa Barbara.

The installation is consistent with the company’s strong environmental commitment and allows Allen Associates’ staff and clients an opportunity to charge their EVs at the office.

The company’s new charging stations are also helping to upgrade the EV infrastructure, thanks to a grant from the California Energy Commission. As a result of the grant, the general public is invited to use the charging stations on an appointment-only basis.

Allen Associates was encouraged to apply for the Energy Commission grant by Michael Chiacos, the transportation manager for the Community Environmental Council, as a part of the effort to transition Santa Barbara to using more fuel efficient and alternative fuel vehicles.

Through an easy grant application, Allen Associates was awarded the components for the charging stations as long as it promised to provide the necessary power to keep them operating, which was no problem for this construction company. A 5 kW solar system on Allen Associates’ roof at 201 N. Milpas St. powers the EV charging stations along with electricity for the company’s office operations.

The EV charging stations are already in use. Shawn Jacobson, division manager for Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists, is now commuting to work “off the sun” from his home in Ojai in his Nissan Leaf. A 2 kW PV array at his Ojai home charges his car to make the commute to Santa Barbara and Allen Associates’ 5 kW system charges it to get him home — a great example of a sustainable transportation lifestyle.

This infrastructure is an example of the type of work that Allen Associates also provides for its clients. Allen Associates’ Building Performance Specialists Division provides energy efficiency upgrades and solar energy services to its clients and has recently added the installation of solar EV charging stations into its service offerings.

Founded in 1983, Allen Associates provides custom home building and remodeling, commercial, small projects and building performance services in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Lost Angeles counties. The company is nationally known for both its quality craftsmanship and expertise in green building practices. Click here for more information.

— Karen Feeney is the marketing manager for Allen Associates.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 