College Course Turns Into 60-Year Marriage for Valle Verde Couple

Dr. Russell and Dr. Charlotte Tyler have been married for more than six decades and share the same passions and views on life. But they have more than their shared professional titles in common.

The Tylers are residents at the Valle Verde senior living community and participate in many activities there. They do pilates, lift weights and do Tai Chi every week, and encourage each other to stay active. Living a healthy lifestyle is extremely important to them.

In addition to working out their bodies, they enjoy taking art classes, reading and learning new things.

Over the years, the couple have traveled widely, taking trips to Munich, Budapest, Egypt and even Antarctica. They biked their way through Europe for three months and have a passion for sailing.

When they first met in an undergraduate pre-medicine class at the University of Southern California, it became apparent that these two would be inseparable. In 1948, Charlotte sat next to the star basketball player in the lab, and they sat next to each other for the rest of the year.

Today, the Tylers have three children together, and have retired from long and successful careers within the medical field.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.