Community Action Commission Names its 2013 ‘Champions’

The Community Action Commission has announced its 2013 Community Action Champions, selected because of their profound effect on the greater good of the community and their emphasis on helping those who are most vulnerable.

The awardees are Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, the Orfalea Foundation and MJA Cooling Inc. President/CEO Miguel Chavez.

The honorees are selected by a committee that includes CAC board members, elected officials and representatives of community agencies and nonprofit programs.

They will accept their awards at the Community Action Commission Champions Dinner on Thursday, March 28 at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to the CAC Santa Barbara County Youth Corps, which provides youth with on-the-job training and job readiness skills.

Tickets to the Community Action Champions Dinner are $125 each, or $1,000 for a table of 10.

To purchase tickets, click here or call Holly Carmody at 805.964.8857 x172.

— Elizabeth Lee represents the Community Action Commission.